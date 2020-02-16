2020 NBA All-Star Weekend: Events, TV Schedule, How To Watch Online

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend has finally arrived with a slew of events scheduled for the three-day period.

Multiple Los Angeles Lakers players are set to take part in some of the festivities, ensuring what should be an exciting weekend of basketball at the United Center in Chicago.

Kicking things off on Friday is the NBA Rising Stars practice. The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 results will be announced later on, followed by the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Ending the night is the NBA Rising Stars Game to which over a dozen of the league’s brightest stars will put their skills on display in front of a national audience.

Saturday will get started with media availability and practices for the All-Star Game. Later in the afternoon, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to address the media.

All-Star Saturday Night caps off an action-packed day with the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and MTN Dew 3-Point Contest leading things off. The evening will conclude with the AT&T Slam Dunk contest as Dwight Howard is participating in the competition for the first time since 2008.

The final day of All-Star Weekend begins with the annual NBA Legends Brunch. All eyes will then be on the 69th NBA All-Star Game with LeBron James captaining his side against that of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James selected teammate Anthony Davis with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will additionally serve the same position for Team LeBron.

Team LeBron will wear No. 2 on their jerseys in honor of Gianna Bryant and Team Giannis will wear No. 24 as a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The exhibition game features a new format this season as both teams will compete to win each quarter for their respective charities. The fourth quarter will be untimed as each team will play to a final target score. The game can only end with a made basket or a made free throw rather than the clock running out.

Check out the entire schedule with event times and TV information below:

Friday, Feb. 15

9:00 AM PT: NBA Rising Stars Practice, NBA TV

2:00 PM PT: Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Announcement, NBA TV

4:00 PM PT: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, ESPN

6:00 PM PT: NBA Rising Stars Game, TNT

Saturday, Feb. 16

7:30 AM PT: NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day presented by AT&T, NBA TV

4:00 PM PT: Commissioner Adam Silver media availability, NBA TV

5:00 PM PT: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, TNT

Sunday, Feb. 17

9:00 AM PT: NBA Legends Brunch, NBA TV

5:00 PM PT: 69th NBA All-Star Game, TNT