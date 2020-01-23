2020 NBA All-Star Game Starters As LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Voted Team Captains

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo officially received the most fan votes in their respective conferences and will be the 2020 NBA All-Star Game team captains for the second consecutive season in Chicago, IL on February 16.

James, who recently turned 35-years-old on December 30 and is in his 17th NBA season, was selected to his 16th career All-Star Game. Along with being a team captain in all three seasons since the format change, he is the leading vote-getter for the fourth consecutive season now by almost 165,000 votes.

After the New Orleans Pelicans traded forward Anthony Davis to the Lakers, he was selected to his seventh career game in Chicago. The 26-year-old received the second-most votes in the Western Conference frontcourt.

With two Lakers being named All-Star starters again, this marks the first time since legend Kobe Bryant and center Dwight Howard seven seasons ago.

Western Conference starting lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: James Harden

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: LeBron James (Captain)

C: Anthony Davis

Eastern Conference starting lineup:

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Trae Young

SF: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Captain)

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Joel Embiid

NBA All-Star Game reserves will be revealed on January 31 at 4:00 PM PST and the draft will then be aired on February 6 at 4:00 PM PST both on TNT.