2020 NBA All-Star Game Fan Voting: LeBron James Overtakes Luka Doncic While Anthony Davis Holds Steady

Los Angeles Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain at the top of the Western Conference frontcourt ballot after the second fan voting returns were released.

Along with the All-Star duo of James and Davis, Dwight Howard held strong in his position at 10th among frontcourt players in the conference while Alex Caruso moved up two spots to reach sixth among guards.

Here are the full results of the second returns, according to NBA:

The second returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020! Make YOUR vote count today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/iPCFaFU5Ok pic.twitter.com/8Qzlcky1Be — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2020

Unlike the first returns of voting, James reclaimed his spot as the Western Conference’s leading vote-getter. This means that should voting end today, James and Giannis Antetokounmpo would again be captains in the All-Star Game Draft.

Davis is second in the Western frontcourt but appears to be a near-lock to start in the game in his hometown of Chicago. He is one of just four players who have surpassed the three million vote mark and has a close to 900,000 vote gap on Kawhi Leonard, who is currently third in the frontcourt.

Howard is currently feeling the love from Lakers fans as his second go-around with the team is clearly yielding a different type of success. Howard ranks 10th in voting in the frontcourt and is just about 50,000 votes behind Brandon Ingram for ninth.

Finally, Caruso continues to surprise the NBA world by moving up two spots from eighth to sixth. He jumped Donavan Mitchell and D’Angelo Russell in this process.

While Caruso and Howard are fun stories, it’s important to remember that All-Star game voting is comprised of 50 percent fan voting with the other 50 percent being split evenly between the players and the media. Voting for the All-Star Game will continue through Jan. 20 and starters will be revealed shortly after.