2020 NBA All-Star Game Fan Voting: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Lead Western Conference Frontcourt After First Returns

Los Angeles Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead Western Conference frontcourt after first returns in 2020 NBA All-Star Game voting.

Along with James and Davis, center Dwight Howard is in the top-10 for the frontcourt while guard Alex Caruso is also in the top-10 for the backcourt.

Here are the full results after the first returns, according to NBA:

The first WEST returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020! Do you agree?? Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here

➡️ https://t.co/KkbGhfwxpd pic.twitter.com/I23pyOkS8u — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 2, 2020

As James has been the leading vote-getter six times in his 17-year career, both Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are currently ahead of him by 50,000 votes.

While Davis has made six appearances, he has only started three of them and his move to the Lakers should result in starting in his hometown of Chicago.

Although Howard is in the latter stages of his career, he has made eight appearances. While Howard has played for five teams in the past seven seasons, he has resurrected his career in his second stint with the Lakers.

And last but not least, Caruso has quickly established himself as a fan favorite in his three seasons and received more votes than Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. While there is a significant gap between him and Doncic and Houston Rockets guard James Harden, fans appreciate his story.

As fan voting counts for 50 percent, players and media voting counts for 25 percent each. Voting for the All-Star Game continues through Jan. 20.