2020 NBA All-Star Game Draft: Team LeBron James Vs. Team Giannis Antetokounmpo

For the second consecutive season, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted the 2020 NBA All-Star Game team captains by the fans, but this time in Chicago.

With Lakers head coach Frank Vogel coaching Team LeBron, the leading vote-getter unsurprisingly selected teammate Anthony Davis with the No. 1 pick.

Antetokounmpo then selected Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis was the last pick.

Here are the full results of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game Draft:

Team LeBron:

Anthony Davis

Kawhi Leonard

Luka Doncic

James Harden

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

Nikola Jokic

Jayson Tatum

Chris Paul

Russell Westbrook

Domantas Sabonis

Team Giannis:

Joel Embiid

Pascal Siakam

Kemba Walker

Trae Young

Khris Middleton

Bam Adebayo

Rudy Gobert

Jimmy Butler

Kyle Lowry

Brandon Ingram

Donovan Mitchell

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 at 5:00 PM PT.