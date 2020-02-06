2020 NBA All-Star Game Draft: Team LeBron James Vs. Team Giannis Antetokounmpo
For the second consecutive season, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted the 2020 NBA All-Star Game team captains by the fans, but this time in Chicago.

With Lakers head coach Frank Vogel coaching Team LeBron, the leading vote-getter unsurprisingly selected teammate Anthony Davis with the No. 1 pick.

Antetokounmpo then selected Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis was the last pick.

Here are the full results of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game Draft:

Team LeBron:

Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Luka Doncic
James Harden

Damian Lillard
Ben Simmons
Nikola Jokic
Jayson Tatum
Chris Paul
Russell Westbrook
Domantas Sabonis

Team Giannis:

Joel Embiid
Pascal Siakam
Kemba Walker
Trae Young

Khris Middleton
Bam Adebayo
Rudy Gobert
Jimmy Butler
Kyle Lowry
Brandon Ingram
Donovan Mitchell

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 at 5:00 PM PT.