2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, Conference Semifinals Schedule, TV Times And News

The most magical time is well underway with the 2019 NBA playoffs. Although this year’s playoffs do not feature LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, they have been very exciting heading into the conference semifinals.

The Eastern Conference shook out somewhat predictably. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors all advanced to the next round. However, the road for the 76ers and Raptors had some bumps along the way.

Both of their opponents, the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic respectively, stunned fans as their teams each stole Game 1. Both squads pulled themselves together and won the remaining four games.

Things between the 76ers and Nets got particularly tense. Physical play and trash talk in between games dominated the series’ storyline. As both teams are primed to improve, the bad blood between them should make for an interesting 2019-20 NBA season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his MVP-level performance after he and the Bucks handily swept the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo averaged 26.3 points and 12.0 rebounds in only 28.3 minutes for the series.

The Celtics managed to sweep the Indiana Pacers (who were without Victor Oladipo) after a few close games to start the series.

The Western Conference playoffs have quickly become must-watch TV for the past few weeks. Outside of the Houston Rockets taking care of the Utah Jazz in five games, every series in the West has been tight.

The Portland Trail Blazers finished off the Oklahoma City Thunder in an unexpected and electrifying Game 5 in Portland. After losing Game 3 in Oklahoma City, the Blazers never looked back. They nearly lost Game 5, but thanks to Damian Lillard’s 37-foot buzzer beater, they captured the series.

Surprisingly, the Golden State Warriors needed six games to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers. After a shocking 31-point comeback by the Clippers to win Game 2, the Warriors came out and eventually stole all three games in Los Angeles.

The San Antonio Spurs have also proven they are still an elite franchise in the NBA. After stealing Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets, they fell back to a 3-2 losing margin in the series. However, they evened the score in Game 6 in San Antonio and are looking to win Game 7 in Denver.

Below are the second round matchups, dates and times (PST).

Eastern Conference Semi-Finals:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4); Milwaukee won season series 2-1.

Game 1: Celtics at Bucks, Sunday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Celtics at Bucks, Tuesday, April 30 at 5:00 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Bucks at Celtics, Friday, May 3 at TBD (ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks at Celtics, Monday, May 6 at 4:00 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5*: Celtics at Bucks, Wednesday, May 8 at TBD (TNT)

Game 6*: Bucks at Celtics, Friday, May 10 at TBD, (ESPN)

Game 7*: Celtics at Bucks, Monday, May 13 at TBD (TNT)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3); Toronto won season series 3-1.

Game 1: 76ers at Raptors, Saturday, April 27 at 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: 76ers at Raptors, Monday, April 29 at 5:00 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Raptors at 76ers, Thursday, May 2 at 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Raptors at 76ers, Sunday, May 5 at 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

*Game 5: 76ers at Raptors, Tuesday, May 7 at TBD (TNT)

*Game 6: Raptors at 76ers, Thursday, May 9 at TBD (ESPN)

*Game 7: 76ers at Raptors, Sunday, May 12 at TBD (TNT)

Western Conference Semi-Finals:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4); Houston won season series 3-1.

Game 1: Rockets at Warriors, Sunday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Rockets at Warriors, Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Warriors at Rockets, Saturday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Warriors at Rockets, Monday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

*Game 5: Rockets at Warriors, Wednesday, May 8 at TBD (TNT)

*Game 6: Warriors at Rockets, Friday, May 10 at TBD (ESPN)

*Game 7: Rockets at Warriors, Sunday, May 12 at TBD (TBD)

(3) Portland Trail Blazers vs. (2) Denver Nuggets / (7) San Antonio Spurs

TBD

*if necessary