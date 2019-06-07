2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Teams Believe Lakers Made Promise To Darius Garland With No. 4 Pick

At the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20, the Los Angeles Lakers will have the No. 4 pick after moving up seven spots with just a 4.9% chance of doing so.

However, most expect the Lakers to include the No. 4 pick in potential trade packages for a second All-Star player like Anthony Davis or Bradley Beal.

As June 20 quickly approaches, the Lakers have worked out Jarrett Culver for the No. 4 pick so far, who is expected to be a top-five pick in this year’s draft.

While Culver would be a solid fit, rival teams reportedly believe they made a promise to another player, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders:

He has a draft promise either at 4 to the Lakers or 6 to the Suns. Teams I talked to this week believe its 4 to the Lakers. https://t.co/QVaxw3xbjX — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 7, 2019

This is the latest report after Garland recently left the 2019 NBA Draft Combine with a promise, according to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Tribune:

Garland, who played in only five games before a meniscus injury ended his lone college season, left the draft combine this week with an alleged draft promise from a lottery team. Multiple league executives assume it’s from the Lakers or Suns.

Although there would be speculation surrounding Lonzo Ball’s future as the former No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, he and Garland could form a solid backcourt. As Garland is an excellent shooter and ballhandler, Ball does not necessarily need the basketball in his hands and is an excellent defender.

While it is a small sample size due to a torn meniscus in his left knee, the 19-year-old averaged 16.2 points on 53.7% from the field and 47.8% from three.

Along with Garland and Culver, the Lakers reportedly are considering De’Andre Hunter, who could contribute right away for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Regardless of what happens, general manager Rob Pelinka and company need to maximize this opportunity. With all of the drama hopefully behind them, it is a type of decision that can propel the Lakers back to contention.

As the Lakers could add another talented prospect to their young core, it is no secret a second All-Star player alongside LeBron James is the ideal situation.