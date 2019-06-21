2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers Sign Devontae Cacok, Zach Norvell, Aric Holman

At the 2019 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers traded a 2020 second round pick and cash considerations to the Orlando Magic for the No. 46 pick, Talen Horton-Tucker.

With the Lakers set to have only five players under contract and trying to create a max-contract slot, second round picks do not have a cap hold and are a good way to fill the roster.

Along with second round picks, the work does not end for teams like the Lakers as they look to sign undrafted rookies for Summer League and/or 2019-20 NBA training camp.

Shortly after the 2019 NBA Draft, the Lakers signed UNC Wiilmington forward Devontae Cacok to an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Johnathan Givony of Draft Express:

UNC Wilmington's Devontae Cacok will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, a source told ESPN — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 21, 2019

Along with Cacok, the Lakers eventually signed Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell to a two-way deal and Mississippi State forward Aric Holman to a deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Undrafted Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2019

Mississippi State forward Aric Holman has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 21, 2019

After spending all four years at UNC Wilmington, Cacok averaged 15.2 points and 12.3 rebounds in 28.8 minutes.

As for Norvell who spent two years at Gonzaga, he averaged 14.9 points (37.0% shooting from the three-point line on 7.1 attempts), 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 30.7 minutes.

And for Holman who spent all four years at Mississippi State, he averaged 9.5 points (42.9% shooting from the three-point line) and 6.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes.