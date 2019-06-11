2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers ‘Really Liked’ Jarrett Culver In Pre-Draft Workout

With the 2019 NBA Draft just around the corner, the Los Angeles Lakers were recently able to get a closer look at Jarrett Culver.

At the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, the Lakers landed the No. 4 pick despite having just a 4.9% chance of doing soo. Although the No. 4 pick has been dubbed as a further asset for any potential trades this offseason, they have seemingly done their due diligence on Culver.

The 20-year-old was happy to be given the opportunity to show off his skill set at the UCLA Health Training Center. It appears he was able to make quite the impression.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Lakers reportedly liked what they saw from Culver in his workout:

Lakers really liked Culver in his workout, don’t see a promise, especially when the pick is available if the Pelicans want it. Not saying Culver over Garland but that was a serious look at JC

Culver certainly expressed some mutual interest after suggesting his skill set as a two-way player would make him a natural fit alongside LeBron James:

“Being a two-way player. Being able to operate with LeBron. I know he’s going to have the ball a lot,” Culver said after his pre-draft workout. “And being able to play defense, I feel like I can adjust to defense in the league very well, guard guys, and just playmaking.”​

It is safe to say that Culver is enamored with the prospect of playing alongside James. Of course, he is hardly the only future rookie hoping to assist the team’s superstar with a potential resurgence for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Los Angeles has also reportedly expressed heavy interest in Darius Garland and De’Andre Hunter with their first round draft pick. Reports even suggest that they have already promised this spot to Garland if he is still available.

Although there has been plenty of speculation regarding Garland’s status within the franchise, there is concrete proof of their interest in Culver after he was the first player to be brought in. It certainly does not hurt that James was in-house to see the workout with his own eyes.

The former Texas Tech standout made his bones with his efficiency on both ends of the floor. While his shooting percentages in college leave much to be desired, his defensive prowess would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the current roster.

The No. 4 selection will continue to be tied with any potential trade packages the Lakers put together this offseason. Regardless, the onus will be on Culver to prove he is ultimately worth the lottery pick.