2019 Nba Draft Order, Start Time, Tv Details And How To Watch Online

At the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, the Los Angeles Lakers had a 4.9% chance of landing a top-four pick and successfully moved up seven spots from the No. 11 pick to do so.
Although the Lakers will have the No. 4 pick, the selection will be made for the New Orleans Pelicans on June 20.
Nearly five months since the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline, the Lakers traded Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and multiple draft picks (No. 4 included) for Anthony Davis.
However, the Davis trade cannot be completed until July 6.
Despite the Lakers not having their 2019 first round draft pick, they reportedly are attempting to purchase second round draft picks. It is an effective way to fill out the roster without impacting their cap space for free agency.
The 2019 NBA Draft will air live on ESPN beginning at 4 p.m. PT. It will also be streaming on ESPN app (requires cable authentication), ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now (requires subscription).
2019 NBA Draft First Round Order
1. New Orleans
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. Los Angeles Lakers
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta
9. Washington
10. Atlanta (from Dallas)
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Brooklyn
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston (from LA Clippers via Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Boston
23. Utah
24. Philadelphia
25. Portland
26. Cleveland (from Houston)
27. Brooklyn (from Denver)
28. Golden State
29. San Antonio (from Toronto)
30. Milwaukee
2019 NBA Draft Second Round Order
31. Brooklyn (from New York via Philadelphia)
32. Phoenix
33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland via Orlando and New York)
34. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers)
35. Atlanta
36. Charlotte (from Washington via Orlando, Denver and Atlanta)
37. Dallas
38. Chicago (from Memphis)
39. New Orleans
40. Sacramento (from Minnesota via Portland and Cleveland)
41. Atlanta (from Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland and Indiana)
42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento via Brooklyn and Milwaukee)
43. Minnesota (from Miami via Charlotte)
44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)
45. Detroit
46. Orlando (from Brooklyn via Memphis and Charlotte)
47. Sacramento (from Orlando via New York)
48. LA Clippers
49. San Antonio
50. Indiana
51. Boston
52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)
53. Utah
54. Philadelphia
55. New York (from Houston)
56. LA Clippers (from Portland via Detroit and Orlando)
57. New Orleans (from Denver via Milwaukee)
58. Golden State
59. Toronto
60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)