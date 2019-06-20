2019 Nba Draft Order, Start Time, Tv Details And How To Watch Online

At the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, the Los Angeles Lakers had a 4.9% chance of landing a top-four pick and successfully moved up seven spots from the No. 11 pick to do so.

Although the Lakers will have the No. 4 pick, the selection will be made for the New Orleans Pelicans on June 20.

Nearly five months since the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline, the Lakers traded Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and multiple draft picks (No. 4 included) for Anthony Davis.

However, the Davis trade cannot be completed until July 6.

Despite the Lakers not having their 2019 first round draft pick, they reportedly are attempting to purchase second round draft picks. It is an effective way to fill out the roster without impacting their cap space for free agency.

The 2019 NBA Draft will air live on ESPN beginning at 4 p.m. PT. It will also be streaming on ESPN app (requires cable authentication), ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now (requires subscription).

2019 NBA Draft First Round Order

1. New Orleans

2. Memphis

3. New York

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. Cleveland

6. Phoenix

7. Chicago

8. Atlanta

9. Washington

10. Atlanta (from Dallas)

11. Minnesota

12. Charlotte

13. Miami

14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. Boston (from LA Clippers via Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Boston

23. Utah

24. Philadelphia

25. Portland

26. Cleveland (from Houston)

27. Brooklyn (from Denver)

28. Golden State

29. San Antonio (from Toronto)

30. Milwaukee

2019 NBA Draft Second Round Order

31. Brooklyn (from New York via Philadelphia)

32. Phoenix

33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland via Orlando and New York)

34. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers)

35. Atlanta

36. Charlotte (from Washington via Orlando, Denver and Atlanta)

37. Dallas

38. Chicago (from Memphis)

39. New Orleans

40. Sacramento (from Minnesota via Portland and Cleveland)

41. Atlanta (from Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland and Indiana)

42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento via Brooklyn and Milwaukee)

43. Minnesota (from Miami via Charlotte)

44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)

45. Detroit

46. Orlando (from Brooklyn via Memphis and Charlotte)

47. Sacramento (from Orlando via New York)

48. LA Clippers

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. Boston

52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)

53. Utah

54. Philadelphia

55. New York (from Houston)

56. LA Clippers (from Portland via Detroit and Orlando)

57. New Orleans (from Denver via Milwaukee)

58. Golden State

59. Toronto

60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)