2019 NBA Draft Odds: Pelicans Now Control The Board After Anthony Davis Trade With Lakers

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers’ reported acquisition of Anthony Davis will cost them, among other assets, the fourth overall pick in Thursday’s 2019 NBA Draft. That puts the New Orleans Pelicans in line to make two choices in the top four selections on Thursday night as we look at the 2019 NBA Draft betting props as listed at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Duke’s Zion Williamson is a slam-dunk to be taken with New Orleans’ first overall selection on Thursday night, and he’s been given untouchable -10000 odds (wager $10,000 to win $100) at the sportsbooks to have a draft position of UNDER 1.5. The OVER pays out at +1400 odds (wager $100 to win $1400).

And Williamson’s Duke teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish are in the spotlight on the NBA Draft betting props for Thursday night as well. There are underdog +800 odds that the Pelicans will take both Williamson and Barrett on Thursday, and +450 odds that each of Williamson, Barrett, and Reddish will be drafted in the top five selections at Barclays Center.

Barrett is widely expected to go third overall to the New York Knicks on Thursday night, with Murray State’s Ja Morant the favorite to go second overall to the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish is seen as a potential top-10 selection, but mock drafts have him closer to 10th than to fifth.

In fact, Reddish’s OVER/UNDER for draft position is set at 7.5, with the OVER the -190 betting favorite. A more realistic option for the Pelicans at fourth overall – if they hold on to the selection – is Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, who has a draft position OVER/UNDER of 5.5 with the UNDER the -190 favorite at online betting sites.

Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter also has an OVER/UNDER draft position of 5.5, with the OVER the small -130 favorite on those NBA odds, with Culver a -170 favorite to be drafted ahead of Hunter on Thursday night. The OVER/UNDER on Virginia players taken is pegged at 2.5.

And Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland has an OVER/UNDER draft position of 5.5 for Thursday as well, with the UNDER the -400 favorite. Garland is also a -110 underdog to be drafted ahead of Culver, but a -145 favorite to be drafted ahead of Hunter, and heavy -900 chalk to be selected before Reddish is off the board at the Barclay’s Center at Thursday night’s event.

