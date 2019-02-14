2019 NBA All-Star Weekend: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro ‘Draft Day’ Among Big Releases



With the 2019 NBA All-Star Game being hosted by Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets, Nike and Jordan Brand have stocked All-Star Weekend with a slew of releases. The retro Air Jordan 6 OG “Black Infrared” and Nike Adapt BB are the headliners, but also slated to release is the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro “Draft Day.”

Whereas the Jordan 6 is releasing in an ode to its namesake unveiling the pair during the 1991 All-Star Game in Charlotte, the Kobe 4 pays homage to the Hornets drafting Bryant before the fateful trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As such, the white upper features a Hornets’ color scheme with teal and purple accenting the shoe, and a honeycomb design on the insole. To cement the “Draft Day” theme, 6.26.96 lines the heel to commemorate the date the Hornets selected Bryant with the 13th overall pick.

Originally released in 2009, the Nike Zoom Kobe IV revolutionized the way players approached and thought about footwear. The original model was comprised of LunarLite foam in the forefoot, a Zoom Air unit in the heel and a full-length Phylon midsole. The Protro version encompasses a full-length Zoom Air cushioning setup.

The Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro “Draft Day” releases Friday, Feb. 15, on SNKRS North America, Nike.com and at select global retailers. The Protro release is the first for Bryant’s fourth signature shoe.

Nike has already released several versions of a Kobe 1 Protro.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.