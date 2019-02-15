2019 NBA All-Star Weekend: Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars Challenge Rosters, Preview & TV Info

To begin the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball (out due to injury) will represent the Los Angeles Lakers at the Mtn Dew Rising Stars Challenge.

For the second consecutive season, Kuzma and Ball were among the 10 rookie and sophomore players selected to play for the U.S. Team in Charlotte, N.C. With Kevin Knox recently being named Ball’s replacement, Kuzma will look to improve on his first appearance.

Playing in front of his Staples Center crowd last season, the former No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft finished with 20 points (9-of-18 shooting) and seven rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

While Kuzma was second on the team in scoring, the World Team dominated the U.S. Team, 155-124, behind Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the three-point line. As Bogdanovic looks to win back-to-back MVP awards, the U.S. Team will look to end their two-game losing streak to the World Team.

Kuzma’s second appearance in the Rising Stars Challenge comes as a starter.

Rising Stars Challenge details

6:00 P.M. P.T., Feb. 15, 2019

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: TNT

World Team Roster:

OG Anunoby (Raptors)

Deandre Ayton (Suns)

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Kings)

Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Clippers)

Rodions Kurucs (Nets)

Lauri Markkanen (Bulls)

Josh Okogie (Timberwolves)

Cedi Osman (Cavaliers)

Ben Simmons (76ers)

U.S. Team Roster:

Jarrett Allen (Nets)

Marvin Bagley III (Kings)

Lonzo Ball (Lakers)

John Collins (Hawks)

De’Aaron Fox (Kings)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies)

Kevin Knox (Knicks)

Kyle Kuzma (Lakers)

Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Trae Young (Hawks)

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.