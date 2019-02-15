2019 NBA All-Star Weekend Charlotte: Events, TV Schedule & How To Watch Online

NBA All-Star Weekend is officially upon us and will be taking place in Charlotte, N.C. this year. Multiple members of the Los Angeles Lakers will be taking part in the festivities on each night and those in attendance are in store for an exciting weekend.

Things kick off on Friday with practices and media availability for the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars. The NBA will then make the announcements for this year’s Hall of Fame class. The night will get going with the All-Star Celebrity Game followed by the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars which will feature Lakers second-year forward Kyle Kuzma.

Lonzo Ball was also scheduled to participate, but will sit out for a second consecutive year due to injury. Ball was replaced on the Team U.S. roster by New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox.

Saturday will get started with media availability and practices for the All-Star Game itself and later on Commissioner Adam Silver will address the media. All-Star Saturday Night will cap off things with Kuzma again representing the Lakers in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

Sunday will get started with the NBA Legends Brunch, but all eyes will then be on the 68th NBA All-Star Game with Lakers star LeBron James captaining his side against that of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Check out the entire schedule with event times and TV information below:

Friday, Feb. 15

8:00 a.m. PT – MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Practice, NBA TV

2:00 p.m. – Hall of Fame Announcement, NBA TV

4:00 p.m. – NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles, ESPN (stream online via WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

6:00 p.m. – MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars, TNT (stream via TNT, Watch TNT app or fuboTV)

Saturday, Feb. 16

6:30 a.m. – NBA All-Star Media Day & Practice, NBA TV

4:00 p.m. – Commissioner Adam Silver media availability, NBA TV

5:00 p.m. – State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, TNT (stream via TNT, Watch TNT app or fuboTV)

Sunday, Feb. 17

12:00 p.m. – NBA Legends Brunch, NBA TV

5:00 p.m. – 68th NBA All-Star Game, TNT coverage begins at 4:00 p.m. (stream via TNT, Watch TNT app or fuboTV)

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.