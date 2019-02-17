2019 NBA All-Star Weekend Charlotte: NBA All-Star Game Rosters, Preview & TV Info

At the 68th edition of the NBA All-Star Game, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead 24 of the best players in the world as voted by the fans, peers and coaches.

For the first time since the 1990-91 season, Charlotte, N.C. is hosting NBA All-Star Weekend. Fittingly, Hornets owner Michael Jordan is celebrating his 56th birthday Sunday.

Widely considered the greatest player of all-time, Jordan has been the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets owner since the 2009-10 NBA season.

With James describing his first meeting with Jordan as ‘godly’ in 2001, the 34-year-old will look to put on a masterful performance in his 15th All-Star appearance.

Along with James selecting players in the All-Star Draft who will become free agents like Kyrie Irving, much of the attention will be on Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki.

Added as special roster additions by commissioner Adam Silver, Wade announced this season will be his last while Nowitzki has been noncommittal.

With this being the second season of the format change, Team LeBron versus Team Giannis should be another competitive matchup while celebrating Jordan, Wade, and Nowitzki.

And if James wins another All-Star Game MVP Award, he will become the third player to earn four of them, joining Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant.

All-Star Game details

5:00 P.M. P.T., Feb. 17, 2019

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: TNT/TBS

Team LeBron:

LeBron James (Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Warriors)

Kyrie Irving (Celtics)

Kawhi Leonard (Raptors)

James Harden (Rockets)

Anthony Davis (Pelicans)

Klay Thompson (Warriors)

Damian Lillard (Blazers)

Ben Simmons (76ers)

LaMarcus Aldridge (Spurs)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Bradley Beal (Wizards)

Dwyane Wade (Heat)

Team Giannis:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

Stephen Curry (Warriors)

Joel Embiid (76ers)

Paul George (Thunder)

Kemba Walker (Hornets)

Khris Middleton (Bucks)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

Russell Westbrook (Thunder)

Blake Griffin (Pistons)

D’Angelo Russell (Nets)

Nikola Vucevic (Magic)

Kyle Lowry (Raptors)

Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks)

