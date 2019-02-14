2019 NBA All-Star Weekend Charlotte: All-Star Celebrity Game Roster And Coaches

NBA All-Star Weekend has arrived and the festivities begin with the 2019 All-Star Celebrity Game. The exhibition contest is set to take place on Friday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. PT, at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.

The game will broadcast live on ESPN and the ESPN App, and will be hosted by ESPN NBA commentator Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth will be joined by Mark Jones, who is handling play-by-play duties, and analyst Chiney Ogwumike, a three-time Final Four player at Stanford University and a current forward for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

This game will feature a special twist, with the home team boasting a roster entirely filled with players who have roots in North Carolina. Dawn Staley, three-time Olympic champion and Hall-of-Fame inductee, will be coaching the home team, with Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm coaching the away team.

Much like last year’s game in Los Angeles, the Celebrity All-Star Game will again feature a four-point line, sponsored by Ruffles.

A four-point make, at the line called “The RIDGE,” will trigger a $4,000 donation in partnership with the Special Olympics.

For the first time, both rosters feature one “hometown hero.” This will be someone who’s made a significant positive change in their community, with a chance to play in the game.

This year’s hometown heroes are Jason Weinmann, a 47-year-old Marine who saved flood victims in North Carolina, for the home team. And for the away team it is James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old Nashville resident who disarmed an active shooter.

There will be rotating guest analysts and roaming interviewers who will go around speaking to players, coaches, and people attending the game. The All-Star Celebrity is sure to be a hit.

Complete rosters listed below.

The Home Team: Mike Colter (“Luke Cage” actor), Chris Daughtry (recording artist), Terrence J (on-air host), Famous Los (comedian), Dr. Oz (TV personality), Rapsody (recording artist), Bo Rinehart (vocalist and musician), JB Smoove (actor), Steve Smith (NFL Great), A’ja Wilson (WNBA Rookie of the Year 2018), Jay Williams (NCAA college basketball analyst), Jason Weinmann (hometown hero)

The Away Team: Ronnie 2K (Director of Marketing, 2K Sports), Ray Allen (NBA Hall of Famer), AJ Buckley (“Seal Team” actor), Bad Bunny (recording artist), Stefanie Dolson (WNBA player, Chicago Sky), Marc Lasry (Milwaukkee Bucks owner), Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian), Quavo (recording artist, reigning MVP), Adam Ray (comedian), Brad Williams (comedian), Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist), James Shaw Jr. (hometown hero)

