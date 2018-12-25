2019 NBA All-Star Game Voting Begins Christmas Morning

Voting for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game begins Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. PT, preceding the slate of five games on Christmas Day. Voting concludes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 21, at 8:59 p.m.

Fans will be able to vote by searching on Google, through the Google Assistant and via the NBA App and NBA.com. For voting on NBA.com (NBA.com/vote), fans are permitted to fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) from a desktop or mobile browser.

Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters. On the NBA App, fans can access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS.

To vote on Google.com or the Google Search App by searching “NBA Vote,” “NBA All-Star Vote,” or simply by searching for your favorite player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day from Tuesday, Dec. 25, to Monday, Jan. 21.

Through any Google Assistant enabled device 2019 All-Star Game voting can be completed by saying, “Google, talk to NBA All-Star.” Fans may submit votes for up to 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 21. The Google Assistant is available on laptops, phones, speakers, tablets and other connected devices.

Five “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Jan. 3, Jan. 4, Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 21 through all voting platforms. Fan voting updates will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 3, Thursday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 17.

NBA players and media will join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star Game starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each.

Players and media will also be able to complete one ballot, featuring three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Players may vote for their teammates or themselves.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24, during their pregame show with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith.

The network will announce the reserves, as selected by head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

The All-Star Game will follow last season’s format, with the two team captains drafting rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves and making their picks regardless of conference affiliation. Though, there will be change as the draft will be televised.

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will be played in Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. PT and air live on TNT.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off the Lakers v. Warriors game on Christmas Day or any home game for the remainder of the season.