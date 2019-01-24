2019 NBA All-Star Game Starters, LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo Voted Team Captains

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game starters were officially announced, and with that, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James remained the top vote-getters in their respective conference and therefore will be team captains.

James, who remains on the mend from a strained groin suffered Christmas Day, was selected to his 15th career All-Star Game. He’s received the honor every season after not appearing in the exhibition contest as a rookie, and this marks a third straight year as the top vote-getter.

It’s also James’ second time serving as a team captain under the new format in as many seasons. Though, this year the All-Star Game Draft will be televised, which James endorsed.

Antetokounmpo and James will have their choice from the likes of Kevin Durant, Paul George, Stephen Curry, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, who are among the players voted as starters in the All-Star Game.

Given James’ current status, it’s unclear if he will take the court in Charlotte. Nevertheless, he represents the Los Angeles Lakers’ first All-Star since Kobe Bryant in 2016.

All-Star Game reserves, selected by NBA head coaches, will be revealed Thursday, Jan. 31, on TNT.

West starters

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George

East starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker

