2019 NBA All-Star Game: Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin Among 14 Players Named To Reserves Pool

With the 2019 NBA All-Star Game fast approaching, the reserves were officially announced. This comes off of the announcement of the starters and captains last Thursday.

The West reserves were led by Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic, who both were nearly voted into the game as starters. LaMarcus Aldrdige, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Russell Westbrook were also named to the All-Star Game reserves pool.

On the East, their group consists of Bradley Beal, Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Victor Oladipo, Ben Simmons and Nikola Vucevic. With Oladipo having undergone season-ending surgery, he’s likely to be replaced by D’Angelo Russell.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo were chosen as captains who will draft the teams on Thursday, Feb. 7. Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Paul George, and Kevin Durant were chosen as the other eight starters.

All-Star Game reserves are always a contentious group, as there are several players worthy of a selection. Reserves are decided by the coaches of each conference, as they select seven players from their own conference to represent them.

The reserves are now entered into the draft pool that James and Antetokounmpo will be picking from, after going through starters.

There are several storylines that could come from this, and it will definitely be an interesting day, as it is also the day of the trade deadline. And if that isn’t enough, the Lakers will be taking on the Boston Celtics.

