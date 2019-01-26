2019 NBA All-Star Game Jerseys Photos & Jordan Brand Design Details



While Nike took over the NBA apparel contract at the start of the 2017-18 season, it was their Jordan Brand subsidiary that outfitted players for that season’s All-Star Game. It was a watershed moment for Jordan, and added to intrigue that came with the game’s format changing.

In addition to placing the Jumpman logo on the All-Star Game uniforms, the brand handled the shift away from rosters based on conference with a sleek, monochrome design with black- and white-based jerseys.

While it was an exciting time for Jordan Brand, there was already early enthusiasm for the 2019 All-Star Game because of its namesake and the Charlotte Hornets serving as the host. Back are the simple color palettes, but with hints of the 1991 All-Star Game intertwined.

“With the game being in Charlotte, we were presented with a great opportunity to look at the rich history of the city and its many connections to our brand,” Jordan Brand vice president of design David Creech said.

“You see this come together with the 1991 inspiration combined with the clean black and white design language. It was important for us to add details that honor the Charlotte community and the great fans there.”

Shorts All-Stars will wear this year include a 1991-inspired logo on the waistband and down the side. Plus, the stars on the uniform are comprised of a honeycomb pattern, in another ode to Charlotte’s history.

Jerseys for 2019 All-Star Game captains and starters are currently available on Nike.com and through select retailers. Although he may not play, the Los Angeles Lakers will be represented in some regard by LeBron James.

James was voted to a 15th consecutive All-Star Game (each being as a starter) and repeated as a team captain. As the leading vote-getter, James will have the first pick in the draft.

