2019 NBA All-Star Game Fan Voting Update: LeBron James Remains Leading Vote-Getter, Kyle Kuzma & Lonzo Ball Still In Top 8 Of Second Fan Returns

The Los Angeles Lakers remain on track to have their first All-Star since 2016 as LeBron James has garnered 2,779,812 votes to maintain his standing as the leading vote-getter in the second fan returns.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leader in the Eastern Conference with 2,670,816 votes. As such, both players are headed toward being named team captains in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma (584,842 votes) and Lonzo Ball (529,164) are holding at eighth among Western Conference frontcourt players and guards, respectively. Ball and Kuzma, along with Brandon Ingram, were selected to the Rising Stars Game last season.

Fan voting accounts for 50 percent to determine the 10 starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. PT on TNT.

Current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Voting for fans, players and media concludes Monday, Jan. 21 at 8:59 p.m. PT.

TNT will reveal All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during their pregame show. The network will announce reserves, selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Complete details of the second 2019 NBA All-Star Game fan voting update below.

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) 2,779,812

2. Luka Dončić (DAL) 2,220,077

3. Paul George (OKC) 1,859,216

4. Kevin Durant (GSW) 1,717,968

5. Anthony Davis (NOP) 1,564,347

6. Steven Adams (OKC) 1,034,014

7. Nikola Jokić (DEN) 740,918

8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 584,842

9. Draymond Green (GSW) 411,131

10. DeMarcus Cousins (GSW) 276,849

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 2,094,158

2. Derrick Rose (MIN) 1,986,840

3. James Harden (HOU) 1,674,660

4. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 1,494,382

5. Klay Thompson (GSW) 706,960

6. Damian Lillard (POR) 610,839

7. DeMar DeRozan (SAS) 594,012

8. Lonzo Ball (LAL) 529,164

9. Devin Booker (PHO) 310,944

10. Chris Paul (HOU) 306,808

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 2,670,816

2. Kawhi Leonard (TOR) 2,092,806

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 1,710,229

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 599,289

5. Jimmy Butler (PHI) 569,354

6. Blake Griffin (DET) 500,072

7. Vince Carter (ATL) 273,719

8. Jeremy Lin (ATL) 200,648

9. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 206,290

10. Al Horford (BOS) 199,474

Guards

1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 2,381,901

2. Dwyane Wade (MIA) 1,199,789

3. Kemba Walker (CHA) 858,798

4. Ben Simmons (PHI) 695,032

5. Victor Oladipo (IND) 567,893

6. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 488,825

7. Zach LaVine (CHI) 330,504

8. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 237,813

9. Goran Dragić (MIA) 191,541

10. Bradley Beal (WAS) 168,137

