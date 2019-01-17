2019 NBA All-Star Game Fan Voting Update: LeBron James Remains Leading Vote-Getter, Kyle Kuzma & Lonzo Ball Still In Mix In Final Fan Returns

The final fan returns for the NBA All-Star Game voting came in on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers remain on track to have their first All-Star since 2016 as LeBron James still resides as the leading vote-getter with 3,770,807.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leader in the Eastern Conference with 3,626,909 votes. Barring any changes, both players are headed toward being named team captains in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA also announced that the draft will be televised on TNT on Feb. 7.

While it seems unlikely, a pair of other Lakers players remain in the mix at in the voting at the respective positions. Kyle Kuzma (899,237 votes) is eighth among Western Conference frontcourt players and Lonzo Ball (764,892) is eighth among guards. Ball and Kuzma could also be selected for the Rising Stars Game, which they participated in last season.

Fan voting accounts for 50 percent to determine the 10 starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. PT on TNT.

Current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Voting for fans, players and media concludes Monday, Jan. 21 at 8:59 p.m. PT.

TNT will reveal All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during their pregame show. The network will announce reserves, selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Complete details of the third 2019 NBA All-Star Game fan voting update below.

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) 3,770,807

2. Luka Dončić (DAL) 3,301,825

3. Paul George (OKC) 2,583,342

4. Kevin Durant (GSW) 2,432,134

5. Anthony Davis (NOP) 2,091,770

6. Steven Adams (OKC) 1,483,223

7. Nikola Jokić (DEN) 1,128,766

8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 899,237

9. Draymond Green (GSW) 660,276

10. DeMarcus Cousins (GSW) 450,480

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 2,979,080

2. Derrick Rose (MIN) 2,712,938

3. James Harden (HOU) 2,315,093

4. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 2,090,432

5. Klay Thompson (GSW) 1,120,675

6. Damian Lillard (POR) 851,125

7. DeMar DeRozan (SAS) 850,415

8. Lonzo Ball (LAL) 764,892

9. Chris Paul (HOU) 419,410

10. Devin Booker (PHO) 405,432

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 3,626,909

2. Kawhi Leonard (TOR) 2,882,227

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 2,292,551

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 826,177

5. Jimmy Butler (PHI) 740,778

6. Blake Griffin (DET) 677,472

7. Vince Carter (ATL) 423,795

8. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 338,716

9. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 336,476

10. Al Horford (BOS) 291,722

Guards

1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 3,187,015

2. Dwyane Wade (MIA) 1,738,043

3. Kemba Walker (CHA) 1,156,040

4. Ben Simmons (PHI) 941,368

5. Victor Oladipo (IND) 778,983

6. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 708,071

7. Zach LaVine (CHI) 440,568

8. Jeremy Lin (ATL) 341,024

9. Goran Dragić (MIA) 335,899

10. Bradley Beal (WAS) 251,170

