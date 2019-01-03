2019 NBA All-Star Game Fan Voting Update: LeBron James Leads All Players, Kyle Kuzma & Lonzo Ball Place In Top 8

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James paced all players with 1,083,363 votes in the first 2019 NBA All-Star Game voting update that was released Thursday morning. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference with 991,561 votes.

The Lakers are also represented by Kyle Kuzma receiving 195,477 votes, good for eighth amongst frontcourt players in the Western Conference. Lonzo Ball is eighth in the backcourt 175,040 votes.

Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma were selected to the Rising Stars Game last season. Despite hosting All-Star Weekend at Staples Center, the Lakers were without an All-Star for a second straight year.

Whether James remains well ahead of the pack remains to be seen, but he undoubtedly will be selected to a 15th career All-Star Game.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. PT on TNT.

All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Voting for fans, players and media concludes Monday, Jan. 21 at 8:59 p.m. PT.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will follow last year’s format: The two team captains will draft rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their picks regardless of conference affiliation.

The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. James and Stephen Curry were captains for last season’s exhibition, the first under the new format.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during their pregame show. The network will announce reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Complete details of the first 2019 NBA All-Star Game fan voting update below.

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) 1,083,363

2. Luka Doncic (DAL) 679,839

3. Kevin Durant (GSW) 659,968

4. Anthony Davis (NOP) 605,417

5. Paul George (OKC) 580,055

6. Steven Adams (OKC) 261,327

7. Nikola Jokic (DEN) 235,272

8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 195,477

9. Draymond Green (GSW) 138,017

10. DeMarcus Cousins (GSW) 92,977

Backcourt

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 793,111

2. Derrick Rose (MIN) 698,086

3. James Harden (HOU) 541,606

4. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 459,792

5. Klay Thompson (GSW) 247,618

6. Damian Lillard (POR) 200,609

7. DeMar DeRozan (SAS) 197,524

8. Lonzo Ball (LAL) 175,040

9. Devin Booker (PHO) 111,897

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 991,561

2. Kawhi Leonard (TOR) 774,172

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 648,002

4. Jimmy Butler (PHI) 222,206

5. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 214,622

6. Blake Griffin (DET) 192,694

7. Vince Carter (ATL) 76,022

8. Andre Drummond (DET) 68,204

9. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 66,492

10. Al Horford (BOS) 62,288

Backcourt

1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 910,329

2. Dwyane Wade (MIA) 409,156

3. Kemba Walker (CHA) 319,519

4. Ben Simmons (PHI) 259,993

5. Victor Oladipo (IND) 198,009

6. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 180,571

7. Zach LaVine (CHI) 128,605

8. Jeremy Lin (ATL) 62,573

9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 61,269

10. John Wall (WAS) 54,366