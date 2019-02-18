2019 NBA All-Star Game Charlotte: Steph Curry Considers Reverse Slam Dunk ‘Redemption’ For Slipping Against Lakers

Stephen Curry has made a career out of demoralizing opponents with one sensational 3-pointer after another, but he recently found himself on the wrong end of a bit of embarrassment.

With the Golden State Warriors well on their way to a blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Curry attempted to go into a slam dunk on a breakaway. Curry’s footing gave out and the league’s only unanimous MVP fell on his backside.

The Warriors retained possession, Curry quickly rose to his feet and darted to the corner for a 3-pointer. The surreal sequence ended with an airball, much to the delight of the Staples Center crowd.

Curry joked he was preparing to take flight for a scintillating slam dunk. That moment came several months later, albeit in a loss for Curry and Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Perhaps inspired by playing in front of his home town, Curry ended the All-Star Game with a reverse slam dunk. “For all of you all that saw me in L.A. a couple months ago, I redeemed myself,” he said. “So that was the best part of my night for sure.”

Curry finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the 178-164 loss to Team LeBron. In addition to his dunk, Curry was involved in another highlight by converting a four-point play against his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson.

