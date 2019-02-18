2019 NBA All-Star Game Charlotte: LeBron James & Dwyane Wade Connect On Lobs, Team LeBron Sets 3-Point Record



Despite trailing by as many as 17 points in the first quarter and 20 later in the game, Team LeBron mounted a furious comeback to defeat Team Giannis, 178-164, in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. Kevin Durant scored 31 points to win a second career All-Star Game MVP Award.

While Damian Lillard caught fire in the third quarter to help Team LeBron erase their deficit, Durant carried the torch upon checking back in during the fourth quarter. Durant contributed to Team LeBron making All-Star Game history with 91 attempts behind the arc by making 6-of-9.

Collectively, Team LeBron shot 35-for-91 behind the arc. They made 11 in the third quarter alone, with Durant, Lillard and Klay Thompson tying for the team lead with six each.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got his team off to a strong start by making his first nine shots of the game. When Antetokounmpo wasn’t attacking the rim, his Milwaukee Bucks teammate, Khris Middleton, was connecting from deep to help Team Giannis stretch out their lead.

Dirk Nowitzki also contributed to that by making each of his three attempts from deep. Fellow special roster addition Dwyane Wade scored seven points, but more memorably was on the receiving end of a lob pass from LeBron James and later returned the favor.

James finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Had Durant not put together a late flurry that helped seal the win, it may have been likely that James won a fourth All-Star Game MVP. It would’ve tied him with Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant for most in NBA history.

