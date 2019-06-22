2019 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule: Lakers Open With Matchup Against Bulls On July 5

After participating in the second annual California Classic Summer League at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, the Los Angeles Lakers will head to the desert to play in the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League.

The first game on their schedule is a matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Friday, July 5. The Lakers will then face the L.A. Clippers, Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks.

All 30 NBA teams are participating in the Las Vegas Summer League for a second straight year, and they will be joined by Croatian and Chinese national teams. Another change in the format is each team no longer being guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

Instead, every team will play four preliminary games, and that will determine a top-eight seeding for the playoffs. Teams that don’t qualify will play a fifth exhibition game prior to concluding their Las Vegas slate.

Led by Summer League MVP Josh Hart, the Lakers reached the championship game for a second straight year in 2018 but lost to the Portland Trail Blazers. Hart of course is no longer with the team, having been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

Complete Las Vegas Summer League schedule included below, with arena location and TV details (all times listed in Pacific):

Friday, July 5

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Croatia vs. Detroit (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Dallas (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Golden State vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Orlando (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – China vs. Miami (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. Lakers (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. – New Orleans vs. New York (ESPN)

11:30 p.m. – Denver vs. Phoenix (ESPN)

Saturday, July 6

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Utah vs. Oklahoma City (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Atlanta (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – Indiana vs. Memphis (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Houston vs. Dallas (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – China vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Detroit vs. Portland (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Boston (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers (ESPNU)

10 p.m. – Washington vs. New Orleans (ESPN)

12 a.m. – Golden State vs. Toronto (ESPN)

Sunday, July 7

Cox Pavilion

4 p.m. – Croatia vs. Brooklyn (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Orlando vs. Denver (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Miami vs. Utah (NBA TV)

10 p.m. – Portland vs. Houston (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Charlotte vs. San Antonio (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Minnesota (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Chicago (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs. New York (ESPN)

11:30 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Memphis (ESPN2)

Monday, July 8

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City (ESPNU)

5 p.m. – Detroit vs. Indiana (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – Toronto vs. Milwaukee (ESPNU)

9 p.m. – Minnesota vs. San Antonio (ESPNU)

11 p.m. – Charlotte vs. China (ESPNU)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Washington (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. – Boston vs. Cleveland (NBA TV)

9:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)

11:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 9

Cox Pavilion

4 p.m. – Orlando vs. Miami (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – Utah vs. Portland (ESPN2)

8 p.m. – Boston vs. Denver (ESPN2)

10 p.m. – Houston vs. Sacramento (ESPN2)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Croatia (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Indiana (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. – Memphis vs. Phoenix (NBA TV)

9:30 p.m. – Toronto vs. New York (NBA TV)

11:30 p.m. – Washington vs. LA Clippers (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Detroit vs. Philadelphia (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Chicago vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – Miami vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Phoenix vs. San Antonio (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. China (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Croatia (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Orlando (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. – New Orleans vs. Cleveland (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – New York vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN2)

11:30 p.m. – Denver vs. Golden State (ESPNU)

Thursday, July 11

Cox Pavilion

6 p.m. – Indiana vs. Toronto (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Portland (NBA TV)

10 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

6:30 p.m. – Washington vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. – Houston vs. Utah (ESPNU)

10:30 p.m. – Memphis vs. Boston (ESPN2)

Friday, July 12 – Consolation

Consolation games will take place at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack: 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, July 13 – Consolation and Quarterfinals

Consolation games will take place at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Quarterfinal tournament games will take place at the below times and locations:

Thomas & Mack: 4:30 p.m. (ESPN), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN), 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 14 – Semifinals

Semifinal tournament games will take place at the below times and locations:

Thomas & Mack: 6 p.m. (ESPN2) and 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 15 – Championship

Thomas & Mack: 9 p.m. (ESPN)