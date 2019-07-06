2019 Las Vegas Summer League: Lakers Unable To Complete Comeback Against Clippers

After a night of seismic activity across the West coast, the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League resumed at the Thomas & Mack Center.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers unfortunately could not change their luck on the court, falling 93-87 to the Los Angeles Clippers in Day 2.

The Lakers were looking for their first win in Las Vegas, but it seemed evident from tip-off this was not their day.

For the second game in a row, the Lakers got off to a horrendous start. Sloppy play and a directionless offense led the Lakers to go down big early. The Clippers, led by Jerome Robinson and Amir Coffey, pulled out to a 32-15 lead. The Lakers only shot 30% from the field in the first quarter, compared to the Clippers’ 66.7%.

The second quarter was a very different story. Each team seemed to flip their play style from the previous quarter with the Lakers eventually cutting the lead to just nine points. Zach Norvell Jr. was held out of the game, providing an opportunity for other players to step up.

One player that answered the call was Devontae Cacock. The former UNC Wilmington forward delivered a strong performance on defense and the offensive boards. He and G-Leaguer Jordan Howard formed a formidable duo in the second half, providing the Lakers with just enough spark to keep things close.

In the second half, the Clippers’ troubles continued, allowing the Lakers to tie the game up for the first time. Eventually, Mfioundu Kabengele came alive. The former Florida State Seminal provided some high flying athleticism and finishing abilities to push the Clippers back to an eight-point lead for much of the fourth quarter. Both teams continued to trade buckets for most of the fourth quarter.

The Lakers leaned heavily on Joe Young during the end of the game. The former NBA talent spent the last year in the Chinese Basketball League where he averaged 36.0 points per game. Young was able to convert on many buckets near the hoop, helping to keep the Lakers close at the end of the game.

Unfortunately, the Lakers might have squandered their only chance at a win with less than a minute to go.