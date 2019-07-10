2019 Las Vegas Summer League: Lakers Dominated By Knicks, Lose Fourth Consecutive Game

Although both teams were still looking for their first win at the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League, it was the New York Knicks that finally managed to scratch with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, 117-96.

The Knicks managed to get off to a hot start by taking advantage of the team’s porous defense early on with a 9-0 run. A quick three-pointer from Zach Norvell Jr. was enough to deter their momentum momentarily and put the Lakers back into striking distance.

Kevin Knox was able to carry the load offensively for New York by leading all scorers with eight points and four rebounds in the first quarter. While they had no trouble exposing the defense, Los Angeles was able to find their stroke from deep to give up only a 33-24 lead at the end of the opening period.

The Knicks quickly managed to take a double-digit lead on the back of multiple, easy buckets as they went ahead by 14 to start the second quarter. Meanwhile, any momentum the Lakers enjoyed on offense in the first quarter had long disappeared after they mustered up only one point through nearly the first four minutes of play.

Jordan Caroline finally put an end to the drought with his first three-pointer of the game, but New York responded with a quick three-pointer from R.J. Barrett to regain their 20-point lead. Although both teams continued to trade buckets, the Knicks ultimately went into halftime ahead 66-44.

Each team struggled to find their rhythm on offense to start the second half and the onus remained with Los Angeles to kick things up a notch. Unfortunately, Knox continued to make his presence felt by becoming the game’s first 20-point scorer to help New York maintain their healthy lead.

Nick Perkins provided one of the few notable moments for Los Angeles after he was ejected from the game for deliberately ripping off the headband of Mitchell Robinson and throwing it back at him. The ensuing free throws and possession would give the Knicks their biggest lead of the game going into the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, it did not get much better for them to finish the game.