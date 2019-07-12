2019 Las Vegas Summer League: Lakers Complete 25-Point Comeback Against Warriors

In the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League consolation bracket, the Los Angeles Lakers came back from a 25-point halftime deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors, 88-87.

To start the game, the Lakers and Warriors went back and forth. As both teams shot under 40% from the field, Kevin McClain’s three-pointer gave them an early 24-19 lead.

However, the Lakers started the second quarter on a 5-0 run to tie it up at 24. Unfortunately, the Warriors responded with a massive 28-4 run and led 57-33 heading into halftime.

While Jordan Caroline and Jaron Johnson combined for 16 points, McClain was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points including another near buzzer-beating three-pointer.

To begin the second half, the Lakers went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit down to 18 points. While the Warriors attempted to maintain their lead, the Lakers continued their strong play and somehow only trailed 69-64 after the third quarter.

And after trailing by as much as 25 points, back-to-back three-pointers by Caroline and Dakota Mathias gave Los Angeles a 72-69 lead early in the fourth quarter.

As both teams went back and forth once again, the Warriors responded with a 6-0 run of their own midway through the fourth quarter. However, Caroline’s third three-pointer tied the game at 81 with just 2:28 remaining in the game.

In the final 2:28, the Lakers re-established their lead but Travis Wear missed the potential game-winner.