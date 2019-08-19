2019 Lakers Night At Dodger Stadium Details

In what is likely one of the most popular promotions at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting Los Angeles Lakers Night. This season, Lakers Night is scheduled for Aug. 20 and the first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 p.m. PT as the Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers are offering a ticket package that includes a ticket to the game as well as a Dodgers jersey stylized with Lakers print. And most importantly, the jersey can only be obtained by purchasing a ticket package via Dodgers.com.

However, due to popular demand, all jerseys that will be given out in-game have sold out. The Dodgers have been generous enough to offer an alternative to anyone who purchased tickets through their website after the sell-out date. Any patron who purchased a ticket and jersey package after Aug. 8 will receive their jersey in the mail by Nov. 15.

The game will feature Lakers programming during pregame and throughout the game. And in seasons past, the iconic Laker Girls have made an appearance and a current player from the team has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch.

Metta World Peace and Jordan Clarkson are two players that received the honor of the first pitch while Josh Hart was selected last year. This year, it will be Anthony Davis, who the Lakers traded for from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis will also join former Lakers such as Luke Walton and Lonzo Ball as some who have been given this opportunity. It was announced by Davis himself on Twitter that he would throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Lakers Night.

For the latest news, rumors, media, and other happenings with the Dodgers, visit our sister site: Dodger Blue.