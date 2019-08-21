2019 Lakers Night: Anthony Davis Throws Out First Pitch At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Lakers offseason was a busy one with their biggest move being the Anthony Davis trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis joins the likes of LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, and others on a Lakers team that has championship aspirations for the first time in a handful of seasons.

Another team in the city with championship aspirations is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are on pace to win their seventh straight division title and will likely finish the 2019 MLB season with the best record in the National League.

The Los Angeles basketball and baseball worlds collided as it was the annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium, and Davis was on-hand to introduce himself to the fanbase and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Davis took a tour of the Dodgers clubhouse and met some of their players, most notably the leading NL MVP candidate Cody Bellinger. He then took the mound for his first pitch and fired a strike right down the middle to Kenley Jansen, via Dodger Blue:

Los Angeles is a star-studded town and Davis joins the likes of James, Bellinger, Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, Walker Buehler, Aaron Donald, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Drew Doughty, and many others to play in the city.

There is also Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, but they would likely not get the same reception if they attended a game at Dodger Stadium.

While Davis enjoyed a night at the ballpark, he and his teammates will soon begin preparing for the 2019-20 NBA season as they are set for a player-organized minicamp in Las Vegas from Sept. 22-26 before beginning training camp back in Los Angeles.

The Lakers open up the 2019 NBA preseason on Oct. 5 against the Golden State Warriors and then the regular season against the Clippers on Oct. 22.