2019 California Classic: Zach Norvell Jr.’s Game-Winner Completes Lakers’ Comeback Against Kings

In the third and final game at the 2019 California Classic before the Las Vegas Summer League, the Los Angeles Lakers came back to defeat the Sacramento Kings.

After their third game in as many nights, the Lakers could not continue their momentum from the 100-90 win over the Golden State Warriors as they trailed the Kings, 11-1.

After an early timeout, the Lakers went on a 7-0 run. Following Aric Holman’s buzzer-beating three-pointer, Los Angeles only trailed Sacramento 23-22 after the first.

While both teams went back-and-forth in the second quarter, the Kings re-established their 10-point lead. And at halftime, the Lakers found themselves down 47-39.

To start the second half, Nick Perkins scored the team’s first 12 points and helped the Lakers take a 55-54 lead.

Unfortunately, once Perkins left the game with 20 points and seven rebounds, the bench could not sustain the lead and found themselves down 75-63 following the third.

While Devontae Cacok tried to keep the Lakers in striking distance with a dunk to begin the fourth, the Kings quickly established their biggest lead of the game (21 points).

However, led by Jordan Howard, the Lakers were able to come back from that deficit as Zach Norvell Jr. made the game-winner to conclude the second annual Classic.

After Independence Day, the Lakers will take on the Chicago Bulls at the Las Vegas Summer League on July 5.