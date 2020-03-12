2019-20 NBA Season To Be Suspended For At Least 30 Days Due To Coronavirus

When the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, the NBA and team owners were discussing potential options at this stage of the 2019-20 season.

While it appeared teams were prepared to play games without their fans, that quickly changed prior to the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game.

Rudy Gobert and eventually Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus and the league immediately suspended the 2019-20 season.

Although it was initially unclear, the season reportedly will be suspended for at least 30 days for now, according to Bruce Arthur of Toronto Star:

The NBA has told its teams that the league will be suspended for 30 days, minimum. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 12, 2020

That’s an aspirational timeline, to be clear. It’s a minimum, and it’s almost certainly not in their control. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 12, 2020

With this current timetable of at least 30 days, owners are supportive of commissioner Adam Silver’s decision, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

NBA owners are encouraging of commissioner Adam Silver to re-evaluate the league's suspension in 30 days, sources tell ESPN. League is expected to make a formal announcement on an initial timetable soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

In response to the news, the Los Angeles Lakers did not practice, but players are welcomed to come into the UCLA Health Training Center for treatment.

LeBron James, who addressed the possibility of playing games without fans, reacted to the season being suspended and the first three months of 2020.

