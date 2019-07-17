2019-20 Lakers Jersey Numbers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green

Armed with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and depth, there is plenty of excitement and anticipation surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the 2019-20 NBA season.

As the Lakers still have one roster spot left, much of the attention is on NBA 2K20 ratings and jersey numbers now.

With so much movement in 2019 NBA free agency that created parity for the first time in five seasons, James and Davis are not only the highest-rated duo in NBA 2K20, but they created a lot of buzz around their jersey numbers.

Although James gifting No. 23 to Davis will have to wait for the 2020-21 season, the Lakers officially released jersey numbers for all of their 14 players, via Instagram:

Out of all the players, no one had a more difficult time during this process than Jared Dudley. From No. 3 (Davis) to 6 (James) to 2 (Quinn Cook) to finally 10, Dudley was very accommodating of his teammates and the Nike change.

When it comes to jersey numbers, it can be a big deal for certain players as they are willing to pay significant money for it. But in the case of No. 23, it was a nice gesture by James to welcome his new teammate to Los Angeles.

As the Lakers are already building chemistry off the court, that will be a significant factor in determining if they can win it all in the 2020 NBA Finals. With eight new players, it may initially take a few months to reach their full potential.