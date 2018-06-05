2018 NBA Draft: UCLA’s Gyorgy Goloman, Anfernee Simons Of IMG Academy Among Prospects Participating In Lakers Pre-Draft Workout

With the 2018 NBA Draft less than three weeks away, teams are entering the stretch run of evaluating prospects before making their selections. Next for a Los Angeles Lakers pre-draft workout are Seton Hall’s Khaden Carrington, UCLA’s Gyorgy Goloman, UAB’s William Lee, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk of Kansas, Anfernee Simons of IMG Academy and William McDowell-White from Australia.

Simons is the most intriguing of the bunch, as he elected to forgo a year of playing collegiate basketball in favor of attending IMG. As such, it’s prevented teams and scouts from getting a detailed look at the guard against top competition.

He nonetheless may not fall to the Lakers at No. 25 because of intrigue. Simons averaged 22.4 points per game and shot 45 percent from deep while playing for IMG.

Carrington started 107 of 132 games over his four years at Seton Hall. He averaged 15.6 points and a career-best 4.4 assists per game as a senior.

Goloman joins LiAngelo Ball and Thomas Welsh as former Bruins to be invited for by the Lakers for a pre-draft workout. Goloman started 30 of 33 games as a senior, averaging 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Lee is one of the more decorated prospects on the defensive side that the Lakers have put their eyes on. He’s a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and ranked among CUSA’s top two in blocks for three straight seasons.

McDowell-White played in the German Pro A League last season, where he averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.8 assist per game.

A lanky guard, Mykhailiuk led the Big 12 in 3-point percentage (44.4) and ranked 10th among all NCAA players with 115 made 3-pointers. He averaged 14.6 points and 1.2 steals per game en route to earning Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

