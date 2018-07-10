2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers, Svi Mykhailiuk Finalizing Three-Year, $4.6 Million Rookie Contract

At the 2018 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Svi Mykhailiuk with the No. 47 pick, who is considered one of the best shooters at his position.

After signing Moritz Wagner (No. 25) prior to the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, the Lakers recently announced the Isaac Bonga trade (No. 39) with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, the focus has shifted to signing Mykhailiuk for president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers and Mykhailiuk are finalizing a three-year rookie contract, which features a team option:

Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers and No. 47 overall pick Svi Mykhailiuk are finalizing a three-year, $4.6M rookie deal. Deal includes team option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2018

During the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, Mykhailiuk has been impressive. Through five games, the 21-year-old is averaging 13.2 points (48.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from the three-point line), 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 23.1 minutes.

Although it is unclear what Mykhailiuk’s role will be for the 2018-19 NBA season, there will be opportunities especially if he can establish himself as a reliable three-point shooter. With the Lakers surrounding James with tough playmakers, they do need shooters like the rookie to space the floor.

