2018 NBA Draft Rumors: ‘Growing Belief’ Lakers Promised To Select Kevin Huerter With No. 25 Pick

The 2018 NBA Draft is quickly approaching on June 21 and the Los Angeles Lakers have been working out prospects for their No. 25 and 47 picks.

As the franchise has done extremely well with their late first to early second round picks during the rebuilding process, it is another opportunity to add to the team’s young core of Julius Randle (restricted free agent), Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart.

When it comes to the team’s No. 25 pick acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the February trade deadline, the Lakers have numerous options as they could use more depth at the center and guard positions. With Los Angeles reportedly promising to select Western Kentucky center Mitchell Robinson if he is available, another prospect has emerged.

According to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, Maryland guard Kevin Huerter has been linked to the Lakers with the NBA Draft just a week away:

There’s a growing belief around the league that the Lakers are the team that promised Kevin Huerter at No. 25. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 14, 2018

Huerter, who worked out for the Lakers in late May, would fill a need in the backcourt. In Huerter’s sophomore season, he averaged 14.8 points (50.3 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent shooting from the three-point line), 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Along with Robinson and Huerter, the Lakers have also been linked to Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith. However, Smith is projected to be gone by the team’s first pick, so the Lakers would likely have to acquire another first round draft pick or move up.

