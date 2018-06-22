2018 NBA Draft Order: Suns Take DeAndre Ayton 1st Overall, Michael Porter Jr. Falls, And Complete Picks For Rounds 1 And 2

With the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft for the first time in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns selected DeAndre Ayton from the University of Arizona. That led to the Sacramento Kings drafting Duke’s Marvin Bagley III before the night’s first trade.

The Atlanta Hawks selected international prospect Luka Doncic but for the Dallas Mavericks, who drafted Trae Young at fifth to complete the trade. Atlanta also received a future first-round draft pick as part of the trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly were intrigued by Doncic but aren’t believed to have seriously considered parting with the assets necessary to trade up in the Draft.

One of the more prominent stories was Michael Porter Jr. falling in the draft because of injury concerns. Once considered a top-five pick, he wasn’t taken off the board until the Denver Nuggets at No. 14.

The Lakers wound up selecting Moritz Wagner in the first round, Isaac Bonga in the second (39th pick), and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk also in the second round (47th). Bonga will likely remain overseas.

Complete picks and trade information from the 2018 NBA Draft included below.

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Luka Doncic, G/F, Real Madrid/Slovenia (traded to Dallas Mavericks)

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Michigan State

5. Dallas Mavericks: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma (traded to Atlanta Hawks)

6. Orlando Magic: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

7. Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

9. New York Knicks: Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Mikal Bridges, F, Villanova (traded to Phoenix Suns)

11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Kentucky (traded to Los Angeles Clippers)

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State (traded to Charlotte Hornets)

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College

14. Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri

15. Washington Wizards: Troy Brown, F, Orgeon

16. Phoenix Suns: Zhaire Smith, F, Texas Tech (traded to the Philadelphia 76ers)

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova

18. San Antonio Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

19. Atlanta Hawks: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

21. Utah Jazz: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

22. Chicago Bulls: Chandler Hutchison, G/F, Boise State

23. Indiana Pacers: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons, SG, IMG Academy

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State

27. Boston Celtics: Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M

28. Golden State Warriors: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati

29. Brooklyn Nets: Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita/Bosnia and Herzegovina

30. Atlanta Hawks: Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova

Second Round

31. Phoenix Suns: Elie Okobo, PG, France

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia

33. Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

34. Atlanta Hawks: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas (traded to Charlotte Hornets)

35. Orlando Magic: Melvin Fraziers, SF, Tulane

36. New York Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, C

37. Sacramento Kings: Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG, Duke (traded to Portland Trail Blazers)

38. Philadelphia 76ers: Khryi Thomas, SG, Creighton (traded to Detroit Pistons)

39. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaac Bonga, PF, Germany

40. Brooklyn Nets: Rodions Kurucs, SF/PF, Latvia

41. Orlando Magic: Jarred Vanderbilt, SF/PF, Kentucky (traded to Denver Nuggets)

42. Detroit Pistons: Bruce Brown, PG/SG, Miami

43. Denver Nuggets: Justin Jackson, SF/PF, Maryland (traded to Orlando Magic)

44. Washington Wizards: Isssuf Sanon, PG, Ukraine

45. Charlotte Hornets: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky (traded to Oklahoma City Thunder)

46. Houston Rockets: De’Anthony Melton, PG/SG, USC

47. Los Angeles Lakers: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG/SF

48. Minnesota Timberwolves: Keita Bates-Diop, SF/PF, Ohio State

49. San Antonio Spurs: Chimezie Metu, PF/C, USC

50. Indiana Pacers: Alize Johnson, SF/PF, Missouri State

51. New Orleans Pelicans: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State

52. Utah Jazz: Vincent Edwards, SF, Purdue (traded to Houston Rockets)

53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Devon Hall, SG, Virginia

54. Dallas Mavericks: Shake Milton, SG, SMU (traded to Philadelphia 76ers)

55. Charlotte Hornets: Arnoldas Kulboka, SF, Lithuania

56. Philadelphia 76ers: Ray Spalding, PF, Louisville (traded to Dallas Mavericks)

57. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Hervey, SF, UT-Arlington

58. Denver Nuggets: Thomas Welsh, C, UCLA

59. Phoenix Suns: George King, SF, Colorado

60. Philadelphia 76ers: Kostas Antetokounmpo, SF, Dayton (traded to Dallas Mavericks)

