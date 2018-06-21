2018 NBA Draft Order, Start Time, TV Details And How To Watch Online

The wait it finally over. After weeks of speculation and workouts, the 2018 NBA Draft is finally upon us. The Los Angeles Lakers worked out more than 100 players ahead of the draft, giving them an up-close look at a wide range of options.

The Lakers recently gave themselves another asset as they acquired the 39th overall pick from the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Whether that will be used in an attempt to move up in the draft, as part of a larger trade for a big star, or they just wanted to draft an extra prospect is anyone’s guess.

Regardless, the Lakers will be one of the most-watched teams of the day.

The draft itself will air live on ESPN, beginning at 4 p.m. PT. It will also be streaming on ESPN+ and available ESPN Radio, with additional analysis being provided on ESPN2.

2018 NBA Draft Order

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. LA Clippers

13. LA Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

15. Washington Wizards

16. Phoenix Suns

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. San Antonio Spurs

19. Atlanta Hawks

20. Minnesota Timberwolves

21. Utah Jazz

22. Chicago Bulls

23. Indiana Pacers

24. Portland Trail Blazers

25. Los Angeles Lakers

26. Philadelphia 76ers

27. Boston Celtics

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Brooklyn Nets

30. Atlanta Hawks

Second Round

31. Phoenix Suns

32. Memphis Grizzlies

33. Dallas Mavericks

34. Atlanta Hawks

35. Orlando Magic

36. New York Knicks

37. Sacramento Kings

38. Philadelphia 76ers

39. Los Angeles Lakers

40. Brooklyn Nets

41. Orlando Magic

42. Detroit Pistons

43. Denver Nuggets

44. Washington Wizards

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Houston Rockets

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. San Antonio Spurs

50. Indiana Pacers

51. New Orleans Pelicans

52. Utah Jazz

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Dallas Mavericks

55. Charlotte Hornets

56. Philadelphia 76ers

57. Oklahoma City Thunder

58. Denver Nuggets

59. Phoenix Suns

60. Philadelphia 76ers

