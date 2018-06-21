2018 NBA Draft Order, Start Time, TV Details And How To Watch Online

The wait it finally over. After weeks of speculation and workouts, the 2018 NBA Draft is finally upon us. The Los Angeles Lakers worked out more than 100 players ahead of the draft, giving them an up-close look at a wide range of options.
The Lakers recently gave themselves another asset as they acquired the 39th overall pick from the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Whether that will be used in an attempt to move up in the draft, as part of a larger trade for a big star, or they just wanted to draft an extra prospect is anyone’s guess.
Regardless, the Lakers will be one of the most-watched teams of the day.
The draft itself will air live on ESPN, beginning at 4 p.m. PT. It will also be streaming on ESPN+ and available ESPN Radio, with additional analysis being provided on ESPN2.
2018 NBA Draft Order
1. Phoenix Suns
2. Sacramento Kings
3. Atlanta Hawks
4. Memphis Grizzlies
5. Dallas Mavericks
6. Orlando Magic
7. Chicago Bulls
8. Cleveland Cavaliers
9. New York Knicks
10. Philadelphia 76ers
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. LA Clippers
13. LA Clippers
14. Denver Nuggets
15. Washington Wizards
16. Phoenix Suns
17. Milwaukee Bucks
18. San Antonio Spurs
19. Atlanta Hawks
20. Minnesota Timberwolves
21. Utah Jazz
22. Chicago Bulls
23. Indiana Pacers
24. Portland Trail Blazers
25. Los Angeles Lakers
26. Philadelphia 76ers
27. Boston Celtics
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Brooklyn Nets
30. Atlanta Hawks
Second Round
31. Phoenix Suns
32. Memphis Grizzlies
33. Dallas Mavericks
34. Atlanta Hawks
35. Orlando Magic
36. New York Knicks
37. Sacramento Kings
38. Philadelphia 76ers
39. Los Angeles Lakers
40. Brooklyn Nets
41. Orlando Magic
42. Detroit Pistons
43. Denver Nuggets
44. Washington Wizards
45. Charlotte Hornets
46. Houston Rockets
47. Los Angeles Lakers
48. Minnesota Timberwolves
49. San Antonio Spurs
50. Indiana Pacers
51. New Orleans Pelicans
52. Utah Jazz
53. Oklahoma City Thunder
54. Dallas Mavericks
55. Charlotte Hornets
56. Philadelphia 76ers
57. Oklahoma City Thunder
58. Denver Nuggets
59. Phoenix Suns
60. Philadelphia 76ers
