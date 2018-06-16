2018 NBA Draft News: Justin Tillman On His Lakers Pre-Draft Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the 2018 NBA Draft by bringing in a constant stream of prospects to evaluate. With the 25th and 47th pick in the draft, they have seen a wide variety of talented players, including Justin Tillman of VCA.

Tillman, who is hoping to prove he has more to his game than the interior skills he showed at the college level, currently isn’t projected to hear his name called on draft night. However, a solid showing during the pre-draft process could change that.

In a video posted to the Lakers’ Twitter account, Tillman talked after his workout about what the team was hoping to see.

“It was very competitive. Getting up and down very fast, setting screens, finishing at the rim. We find each other with the pocket pass…I’m trying to show them I can shoot the ball, my athleticism, and show them I can guard.”

Tillman was at VCU for four years, which is sometimes seen as a negative in the draft, where upside is highly valued. However, he believes that his experience has served him well.

“I think it prepares me very well. Also, at my school, I’ve been through three coaches, so having all that experience and then playing with a different group of guys every year, I think that’s to my advantage.”

Working out for the Lakers, Tillman noticed how many people were around for the workout, but the crowd didn’t bother him. If anything, it just gave him even more motivation to show off his skill set.

“It’s pretty fun with more people watching, you’ve got more people to impress.”

Unless something else pops up between now and Thursday’s draft, this workout in Los Angeles was the last one for Tillman. All that’s left to do now is wait to see if his name gets called on draft night.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.