2018 NBA Draft: Lakers Select Isaac Bonga With No. 39 Pick Acquired From 76ers

After selecting Michigan’s Moritz Wagner with their first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers took another German native in Isaac Bonga at No. 39 overall (second round).

They were in position to draft at that spot by virtue of completing a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Philadelphia received a future second-round pick and cash considerations in the deal. There was speculation the Lakers would use their three draft picks to trade for Kawhi Leonard.

Bonga will likely remain overseas, and being that he’s a second-round selection, doesn’t count against the Lakers’ salary cap space. Playing in three separate leagues this past season, Bonga averaged 7.4 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

If not Bonga, the Lakers were reportedly considering Allonzo Trier and Jalen Brunson, among others, who were projected to go in the second round. Brunson was taken 33rd by the Dallas Mavericks.

As for Mitchell Robinson, once reported as being promised by the Lakers to be selected with the 25th overall pick, he went to the New York Knicks at No. 36 overall.

With one more pick still remaining in this draft it will be interesting to see what the Lakers wind up doing, be it taking another prospect, drafting another prospect to stash overseas, or trading the pick away.

