2018 NBA Draft: Brian Bowen, Other Prospects Scheduled For Lakers Pre-Draft Workout

With the 2018 NBA Finals ending in a Golden State Warriors’ sweep, the entire league now shifts its attention to the NBA Draft, which is set for Thursday, June 21. The Los Angeles Lakers, who hold the Nos. 25 and 47 picks, have been hosting prospects for several weeks running.

The next group due to go through a Lakers pre-draft workout consists of Brian Bowen II of South Carolina, Jacob Evans of Cincinnati, Wenyen Gabriel of Kentucky, Tra Holder of Arizona State, Nick King out of Middle Tennessee, and North Carolina’s Theo Pinson.

Bowen was a 2017 McDonald’s All-American who committed to Louisville and later transferred to South Carolina but never played for either university because of an FBI investigation into the corruption of the sport.

Bowen didn’t hire an agent, which left him the option of returning to South Carolina next season. But the May 30 deadline came and went, with the lanky guard opting for moving forward with the Draft process.

Evans averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals en route to earning First Team All-AAC honors. Evans made 1.7 3-pointers per game on 37 percent shooting, which is an area the Lakers are looking to address.

Gabriel averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 39.6 percent from deep in a sophomore season for Kentucky. Gabriel also did not hire an agent before deciding to remain eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Holder, a Los Angeles native, averaged 18.2 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists during his senior season. He ranked fourth in the conference in scoring and was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team.

King was named the Conference USA Player of the Year, finishing the season ranked second in scoring (21 points) and fifth in rebounds (8.4).

Pinson was a jack of all trades for the Tar Heels, averaging 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals. He ranked fifth in the conference in assists.

