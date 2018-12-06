2018 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule: Lakers Tip Off Vs. 76ers On Saturday, July 7

For the first time since its inception, the Las Vegas Summer will include all 30 NBA teams. Another first for the yearly event is each game will be televised live, either on ESPN Networks or NBA TV.

The Summer League begins Friday, July 6, with a record 10 games, and continues through Tuesday, July 17, at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day will include five games on NBA TV and a triple-header on ESPN.

The tournament-style format culminates with the Championship Game on July 17 at 7 p.m. PT on ESPN. Each team will play a minimum of five Las Vegas Summer League games, starting with three preliminary contests from July 6-10.

Teams will then be seeded for tournament play, which begins Wednesday, July 11, and concludes with the Championship Game on Tuesday, July 17. Tickets for all summer league games are now available and can be purchased at NBATickets.com.

The Los Angeles Lakers begin their defense of the Las Vegas Summer League title on Saturday, July 7, in a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:30 p.m. PT live on ESPN 2.

The 76ers received the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft from the Lakers, who hold Nos. 25 and 47.

Complete Las Vegas Summer League schedule included below, with arena location and TV details (all times listed in Pacific):

Friday, July 6

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Rockets vs. Pacers (NBA TV)

2 p.m. – Nets vs. Magic (NBA TV)

4 p.m. – Bucks vs. Pistons (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Cavaliers vs. Wizards (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Nuggets vs. Timberwolves (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Raptors vs. Pelicans (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. – Thunder vs. Hornets (ESPNU)

4:30 p.m. – Celtics vs. 76ers (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. – Mavericks vs. Suns (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. – Clippers vs. Warriors (ESPN)

Saturday, July 7

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Trail Blazers vs. Jazz (NBA TV)

2 p.m. – Heat vs. Pelicans (NBA TV)

4 p.m. – Thunder vs. Nets (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Pistons vs. Grizzlies (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Celtics vs. Nuggets (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Spurs vs. Pacers (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – Knicks vs. Hawks (ESPN)

4:30 p.m. – Suns vs. Kings (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. – Bulls vs. Cavaliers (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. – 76ers vs. Lakers (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 8

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Timberwolves vs. Raptors (NBA TV)

2 p.m. – Hornets vs. Heat (NBA TV)

4 p.m. – Mavericks vs. Bucks (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Jazz vs. Knicks (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Kings vs. Clippers (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Wizards vs. Spurs (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – Trail Blazers vs. Hawks (ESPN2)

4:30 p.m. – Warriors vs. Rockets (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. – Grizzlies vs. Magic (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. – Lakers vs. Bulls (ESPN2)

Monday, July 9

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Pelicans vs. Pistons (ESPNU)

2 p.m. – Pacers vs. Cavaliers (ESPN2)

4 p.m. – Hornets vs. Celtics (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – Bucks vs. Nuggets (ESPNU)

8 p.m. – Nets vs. Timberwolves (ESPNU)

Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Raptors vs. Thunder (NBA TV)

2:30 p.m. – Wizards vs. 76ers (NBA TV)

4:30 p.m. – Warriors vs. Mavericks (NBA TV)

6:30 p.m. – Magic vs. Suns (NBA TV)

8:30 p.m. – Clippers vs. Rockets (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 10

Cox Pavilion

1 p.m. – Spurs vs. Trail Blazers (NBA TV)

3 p.m. – Hawks vs. Bulls (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

1:30 p.m. – Jazz vs. Heat (EPNU)

3:30 p.m. – Kings vs. Grizzlies (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – Lakers vs. Knicks (ESPN2)

Wednesday, July 11

First-round tournament games (teams TBD)

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 12

First- and second-round tournament games (teams TBD)

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 13

Consolation games (teams TBD)

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Second-round tournament games (teams TBD):

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 15

Quarterfinals tournament games (teams TBD):

Thomas & Mack: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Monday, July 16

Semifinals tournament games (teams TBD)

Thomas & Mack: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 17

Championship game (teams TBD)

Thomas & Mack: 7 p.m.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.