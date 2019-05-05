2018-2019 Lakers Season Review: Reggie Bullock

In February, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second round draft pick to the Detroit Pistons for Reggie Bullock, hoping that he could provide the floor spacing they needed to make a playoff push. Obviously, things didn’t work out exactly as the Lakers planned.

Of course, that isn’t entirely Bullock’s fault. The team had plenty of problems before Bullock arrived, but he did experience a noticeable drop off in his three-point shooting once he arrived in Los Angeles from 39.2% for his career to 34.3%.

At 6’7″, Bullock provided some switching ability on the defensive end. This, combined with his ability as a spot-up shooter (Lakers stint aside), makes Bullock the ideal type of player to put on a LeBron James-led team.

Sacrificing fan-favorite Mykhailiuk — who was locked up on a team-friendly deal for two more seasons — to get Bullock on an expiring contract stung a little, but there was no guarantee that Mykhailiuk will ever reach Bullock’s level as a shooter. It was a calculated risk and while it didn’t wind up paying off, it was still a justifiable gamble.

Highlight Of The 2018-19 Lakers Season

James draws the attention of the defense, Kyle Kuzma keeps them collapsed in the paint, and Bullock is there to take advantage by draining the open three. Beauty.

Looking Ahead

Part of Bullock’s appeal during the 2018-19 NBA season was that he was on a contract that paid him just $2.5 million, which is below market value. He will look for more this summer as a free agent, but he is interested in returning to the Lakers.

Given his skillset and theoretical fit alongside James, Bullock would be a good role player to prioritize in free agency, but Los Angeles may find their cap situation a bit tight if they land a max-level player. Still, one shouldn’t write off the possibility of Bullock returning and one would have to assume that his shooting will fall more in line with his career average over a full season.