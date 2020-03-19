1948-49 Minneapolis Lakers Roster, Stats, Schedule And Results

In their first season in the Basketball Association of America (which became the National Basketball Association), George Mikan and the Minneapolis Lakers defeated Bob Feerick and the Washington Capitols in the BAA Finals.

As the league’s first superstar, Mikan averaged 28.3 points as the Lakers finished second in the Western Division.

After defeating the Chicago Stags in the first round and the Rochester Royals in the division finals, the Lakers faced the Capitols in the Finals, who were led by future Boston Celtics head coach Red Auerbach. In a best-of-seven series, the Lakers won the first three games and were close to a sweep, but Mikan broke his wrist in Game 4.

While Mikan returned for Game 5 with a cast, the Lakers fell short, but were able to close it out in six games.

