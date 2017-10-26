What We Learned From The Lakers Big Win Over The Wizards, Plus- Lonzo Ball vs John Wall

What We Learned From The Lakers Big Win Over The Wizards, Plus-...

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big overtime win over the Washingon Wizards 102-99 in a game that was full of drama before the opening tip. A war of words between Ball family patriarch LaVar and Wizards players Marcin Gortat and John Wall had the game hyped as a Ball vs Wall contest, but in the end, it was the Lakers who walked away with the win.

Every player seemed to contribute something positive, especially Brandon Ingram who hit the clutch basket to send the game into overtime. The lanky forward appears to be finally stepping up for Los Angeles just when they need him most.

Additionally, head coach Luke Walton may have a bit of a problem on his hands, but it’s a good one to have. We dig into that and much more on the LN News Feed:

Sponsor: Greats.com. Go get a phenomenal pair of high-quality shoes from Greats and use the promo code LakersNation a checkout for 15% off!