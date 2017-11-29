Stephen Curry Not Motivated By LaVar Ball’s Comments, Treats Them As ‘Comic Relief’

Stephen Curry Not Motivated By LaVar Ball’s Comments, Treats Them As ‘Comic...

Well prior to his son being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, LaVar Ball deemed Lonzo Ball better than two-time MVP Stephen Curry. It was one of the many instances where LaVar put a bullseye square on Lonzo’s back.

So while Wednesday’s matchup with Golden State Warriors marks Nick Young’s return to Staples Center, the possibility of Curry and Lonzo finding themselves on the same court is a compelling subplot. That is, if Curry plays in the game.

He missed Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a bruised right hand, and is listed as questionable for the contest with the Lakers.

Should Curry be deemed healthy enough to play Wednesday night, he said LaVar’s proclamation does not provide any additional motivation to perform well, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

“No. More comic relief for me. You need that from time to time.”

Curry is averaging 26 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 32.3 minutes of action this season. He’s averaged 21.5 points on 44.3 percent shooting in 26 career games against the Lakers.

Much like he did with his latest remarks, Curry has not engaged in any war of words with LaVar. He responded to February’s comments by wishing Ball’s sons luck in the NBA.

The two-time NBA champion has been equally gracious whenever discussing Lonzo, expressing confidence the rookie point guard will find his way and enjoy a successful career.

