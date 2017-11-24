Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Wishes Media Would Stop Covering LaVar Ball, President Donald Trump

The Los Angeles Lakers understood what opportunity was available in the 2017 NBA Draft, with a chance to select Lonzo Ball, a true point guard capable of orchestrating an offense. However, that draft pick was also attached to the Big Baller Brand and more notably, LaVar Ball.

After selecting Lonzo with the No. 2 overall pick, the Lakers downplayed any concern over the impact or distraction LaVar would potentially have. Matters took a twist within the past few weeks, but not directly because of anything Lonzo or LaVar did.

Instead, it was LiAngelo and his UCLA teammates who were detained for shoplifting while in China. That triggered a series of events and ultimately, a war of words between LaVar and United States President Donald Trump.

The sustained media coverage LaVar and Trump have received is something Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wishes would cease, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

“People seeking attention, and they’re both getting it. I’m sure both guys are really happy. You know what would help? If all of you just stopped covering both of them. Is that possible? You could probably stop covering LaVar. I don’t think you can stop covering the President. It would be nice for all of us if both of them would just be quiet. Wouldn’t that be great?”

Kerr has previously been outspoken when discussing some of President Trump’s policies, actions or statements. He certainly has a point in highlighting the platform LaVar and Trump have been given for a matter that’s largely irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

History suggests Ball and Trump would respond to Kerr’s critical remarks, but neither have to this point. It’s plausible Ball is simply waiting for next week or next month, when the Lakers face the Warriors.