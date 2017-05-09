VIDEO: UCLA Health Training Center Provides Major Practice Facility Upgrades For The Lakers

🎥: @LakersReporter takes us on a tour of the @UCLAHealthTC and showcases its many features. #TeamUCLALakers pic.twitter.com/4LsdZFMOGh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 8, 2017

The Los Angeles Lakers have many standards that set them apart from the rest of the NBA, providing an ideal spot a player desires to play.

As the years have gone on, the Lakers have also had to develop technologically, providing their team an ideal place to practice. Although Los Angeles has held practices at the Toyota Sports Center, they are now set to move into the UCLA Health Training Center.

From the Lakers historic dominance to the Los Angeles lifestyle, players always entertain the idea of playing in the City of Angels. With this new UCLA Health Training Center near completion, the Lakers will possess a state of the art complex for their young core to grow.

From the two full courts, weight and training area to their recovery room and cryotherapy chamber, this new facility has all the amenities a developing team needs. President Jeanie Buss also intends on placing the championship trophies outside her office window, which will remain above the practice floor.

The $80 million training complex is just the start of the future of this franchise, heading in a new direction under the new front office led by Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.