Video: Kobe Bryant Talks Rivalry With Michael Jordan, Young Lakers On Jimmy Kimmel Live



When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, very few people’s word holds more weight than that of Kobe Bryant. The legend recently had both of his numbers retired by the franchise in a beautiful ceremony attended by Laker and NBA legends.

One of the best moments came when Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson called Kobe the greatest Laker of all-time. That, of course, is a debate that involves Magic himself and many others, but for Kobe the answer is clear.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kobe explained that he believes that Magic is the greatest Laker ever. Kobe even went so far as to say that he stole so many things from Magic that he wouldn’t be as great if Magic didn’t come before him.

Kobe touched on many different topics in his interview, including the state of the current Lakers team. He once again preached patience with the young roster, saying that they have a bright future ahead of them.

Additionally, Kobe also spoke about his relationship with Michael Jordan and his legendary competitiveness as apparently even the dinner table isn’t a safe place to avoid challenges from Jordan.

Kobe hasn’t done a ton of media appearances since his retirement, but he always has important things to say when he does. Whether it’s talking about the older generation of the NBA or the current crop of players Kobe always has an intelligent comment to offer.

